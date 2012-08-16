UPDATE 1-Wesfarmers posts strong Coles earnings, shares at 18-month high

* Coles supermarket, Kmart earnings beat expectations

* Shares rise 5 percent

* No change in cautious shoppers, CEO says (Adds comment, shares)

MELBOURNE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers posted better-than-expected earnings at its Coles supermarkets and Kmart stores as it lured shoppers with discounts and deals, sending its shares to the highest level in 18 months.

More customers shopped at Coles in recent months and bought more during each visit, set to perpetuate the price war with its bigger local rival Woolworths on basic items such as food, milk and toilet paper.

“Wesfarmers has sent a clear message that its fight with Woolworths is paying off,” said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index. “We think Wesfarmers will continue to outperform in the weeks ahead.”

Shares in Wesfarmers jumped 5.3 percent to A$34.28, the highest since February last year, after it said food and liquor earnings at Coles, which account for about 40 percent of total profit, rose 16.3 percent before interest and tax (EBIT) for the year ended June. Analysts had forecast a 13 percent gain.

Wesfarmers, whose earnings at its smaller Kmart division surged 31 percent, said momentum in its key retail businesses would continue.

The company’s overall net profit rose 11 percent to A$2.126 billion ($2.23 billion), meeting analyst expectations. Excluding one-off charges, the result surpassed analyst forecasts.

Second-half net profit reached A$950 million, according to calculations by Reuters, close to analyst forecasts for A$957 million.

HANDOUTS

Handouts to Australian households in May and June to offset a carbon tax helped boost sales.

“It certainly had an impact,” Wesfarmers Chief Executive Richard Goyder told reporters on a teleconference call.

Still, he said there had been little change in consumer sentiment and it would take a recovery in house prices, lower interest rates and positive economic news from the United States and China to shift sentiment.

“I don’t think much has changed over this calendar year in terms of consumer sentiment,” Goyder said

“People are tending to save more, repay mortgages if they can. They are buying more for less,” he said, adding that shoppers were “wary and shopping (for) value.”

Earnings rose 4.9 percent at the company’s Bunnings hardware chain but fell 13 percent at variety store Target. ($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ryan Woo)