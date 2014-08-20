FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wesfarmers annual profit up 19 pct, beats f'cast
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Wesfarmers annual profit up 19 pct, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd reported a 19 percent rise in annual net profit on Wednesday, underpinned by the disposal of its insurance underwriting operations and strong sales growth at its Coles supermarket and Bunnings hardware retail businesses.

The coal-to-retail conglomerate posted net profit of A$2.69 billion ($2.5 billion) in the year to June, up from A$2.26 billion a year ago, beating an average forecast of A$2.4 billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wesfarmers said the sale of its insurance underwriting operations to Insurance Australia Group and the disposal of its 40 percent interest in gas equipment products firm Air Liquide WA bolstered after-tax profit by a combined A$1 billion. ($1 = 1.0762 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.