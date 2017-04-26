FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Australia's Wesfarmers says Q3 supermarket sales up 1.2 pct
April 26, 2017 / 11:24 PM / 4 months ago

Australia's Wesfarmers says Q3 supermarket sales up 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd , owner of the country's No. 2 grocery chain, said third quarter food and liquor sales rose 1.2 percent as a strategy of cutting shelf prices to win customers was offset by higher wholesale prices.

Food and liquor sales for Coles supermarkets came in at A$7.6 billion ($5.7 billion) for the three months to March 26, the mining-to-retail conglomerate said in a statement on Thursday.

No analyst forecasts were available for the quarterly result.

$1 = 1.3373 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

