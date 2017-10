AMSTERDAM, July 25 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV : * Wessanen says ABC unit divestment process started * Wessanen Q2 revenues 150.8 million euros (Reuters poll average 156 million euros) * Wessanen Q2 EBIT 2.2 million euros (Reuters poll average 3.27

million euros) * Wessanen Q2 net result 3.1 million euros (Reuters poll average 4.67 million euros) * Wessanen says sees good level of interest for its ABC unit (Reporting by Sara Webb)