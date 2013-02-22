UPDATE 2-Wessanen's losses widen after charges

(Adds brands, shares, analyst quote)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Losses at Dutch food firm Wessanen worsened in the fourth quarter because of impairments and restructuring charges, after the muesli bar and bottled fruit juice producer put off the sale of its U.S. drinks business American Beverage Corporation (ABC).

Wessanen’s shares were down 3.93 percent at 2.16 euro at 0900 GMT, after touching 2.05 euros, the lowest level since Sept. 24, 2012.

The Dutch group, which sells Whole Earth cereal bars and Ekoland bottled fruit juices and syrups, wants to focus on its European organic food and frozen snacks business and is cutting 300 jobs in Europe to cope with weak markets.

But it put the sale of ABC on hold in Decmeber, saying the bids it received were too low for the fruit juice and cocktails producer which has been valued at between 70 million and 110 million euros ($93-146 million).

Wessanen’s fourth-quarter net loss nearly doubled to 61.5 million euros ($81 million) from 35.1 million euros a year ago after the firm took 63 million euros in impairments and restructuring charges.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 163.8 million euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected a net loss of 17.7 million euros on revenue of 165 million euros.

“There are still major concerns ... including the postponement of ABC’s exit and significant volume declines”, KBC Securities said in a research note.

All of Wessanen’s businesses - groceries, health food, frozen food, and ABC - were loss-making in the quarter.

“The euro zone in particular witnessed much instability while low consumer confidence led to sluggish demand,” Wessanen said in a statement. ($1=0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Sara Webb; Editing by Greg Mahlich)