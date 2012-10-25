FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wessanen on track to divest ABC unit, plans cost cuts
October 25, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Wessanen on track to divest ABC unit, plans cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dutch food group Wessanen said on Thursday it had turned to an operating profit in the third quarter and that the planned divestment of its U.S. drinks unit ABC, which sells ready-mix cocktails and fruit smoothies, was under way.

Citing weak European markets and consumer confidence, the firm said it planned to announce cost-cutting measures in late November.

Wessanen reported a third-quarter operating profit of 3 million euros, after a loss of 0.8 million euro a year ago. Revenue inched up 1 percent to 138.5 million euros.

Wessanen wants to focus on organic food in Europe, and had already said it expected to finalise the divestment of ABC in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

