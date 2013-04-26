FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wessanen Q1 profits beat, sees subdued sales growth
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Wessanen Q1 profits beat, sees subdued sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch food group Wessanen reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit thanks to margin improvement, and said it expected subdued sales growth in the next few quarters.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 8.2 million euros in the first three months of 2013, nearly three times the year-ago figure of 2.9 million euros which was hit by relatively high operating costs.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected an EBIT of 1.9 million euros, with the three estimates ranging from 1.3 million to 2.5 million euros.

Sales rose 1 percent to 172.5 million euros, below the analysts forecast range of 174 to 177 million.

Wessanen said it expected sales growth to be subdued because it is reducing the number of products it sells and quitting low-yielding operations. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.