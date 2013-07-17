FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Wessanen Q2 operating profit drops on loss-making U.S. unit
July 17, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Wessanen Q2 operating profit drops on loss-making U.S. unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Wessanen corrects whole company numbers to Q2, not H1)

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch food firm Wessanen on Wednesday reported a 23 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit, dragged down by a loss at its U.S. drinks business American Beverage Corporation (ABC).

Wessanen said its operating result excluding exceptional items was 4.8 million euros in the second quarter, compared with 6.2 million euros a year earlier.

The company said ABC - which it had wanted to sell until putting the divestment on hold in December - recorded a first-half operating loss of $1.4 million due to lower demand for frozen drinks.

ABC was also expected to be loss-making for the full year, Wessanen said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
