Wessanen H1 operating profit drops on loss-making U.S. unit

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch food firm Wessanen on Wednesday reported a 23 percent drop in first-half operating profit, dragged down by a loss at its U.S. drinks business American Beverage Corporation (ABC).

Wessanen said its operating result excluding exceptional items was 4.8 million euros in the first six months of 2013, compared with 6.2 million euros a year earlier.

The company said ABC - which it had wanted to sell until putting the divestment on hold in December - recorded a first-half operating loss of $1.4 million due to lower demand for frozen drinks, Wessanen said.

ABC was also expected to be loss-making for the full year, Wessanen said.