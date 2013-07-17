FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wessanen H1 operating profit drops on loss-making U.S. unit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Wessanen H1 operating profit drops on loss-making U.S. unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch food firm Wessanen on Wednesday reported a 23 percent drop in first-half operating profit, dragged down by a loss at its U.S. drinks business American Beverage Corporation (ABC).

Wessanen said its operating result excluding exceptional items was 4.8 million euros in the first six months of 2013, compared with 6.2 million euros a year earlier.

The company said ABC - which it had wanted to sell until putting the divestment on hold in December - recorded a first-half operating loss of $1.4 million due to lower demand for frozen drinks, Wessanen said.

ABC was also expected to be loss-making for the full year, Wessanen said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.