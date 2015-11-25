FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's BayWa acquires UK grain trader Wessex Grain
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's BayWa acquires UK grain trader Wessex Grain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Wednesday it had acquired UK grain trader Wessex Grain Ltd.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wessex Grain, based in Somerset, is one of the top 10 grain traders in Britain with an annual volume of around 450,000 tonnes and customers in south and south-west England.

BayWa said it would form part of its Glasgow-based subsidiary Cefetra which supplies raw materials predominately to the animal feed sector. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

