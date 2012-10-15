FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain asks Virgin to remain West Coast operator for short term
October 15, 2012

Britain asks Virgin to remain West Coast operator for short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that it would ask Virgin, the current operator of the West Coast main line railway, to continue running the line in the short-term after the government was forced to pull the long-term franchise award.

“The current franchise is due to expire on 9 December after which it is the government’s intention that Virgin remain as operator for a short period - expected to be between 9 and 13 months - while a competition is run for an interim franchise agreement,” the Department of Transport said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Britain tore up the original deal, which had awarded the 13-year franchise to FirstGroup, after it discovered serious flaws in government handling of the bids.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
