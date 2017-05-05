BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Two people died when a cargo plane went off the runway at a West Virginia airport, officials said on Friday.
The pair were the only people on board the jet that crashed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, said Bill Carpenter, spokesman for Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services.
The aircraft was operated by United Parcel Service Inc , local media reported. UPS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results