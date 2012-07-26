FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Board of West Africa's BRVM bourse sacks MD
#Africa
July 26, 2012 / 4:59 PM / 5 years ago

Board of West Africa's BRVM bourse sacks MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 26 (Reuters) - The board of West Africa’s regional bourse has sacked its managing director, according to a statement posted on the BRVM’s website on Thursday.

No reason was given for the sacking of Jean-Paul Gillet, who had run the Abidjan-based bourse since 2001, but a banking source told Reuters he had been removed due to a number of poor decisions.

“He has been blamed for a number of things, but especially using up lots of fund to expand the bourse’s headquarters without the board’s permission,” the source said. “This money could have been used to raise the profile of the exchange in the region.”

The exchange lists stocks with a total market capitalisation of $6 billion plus $800 million worth of bonds.

Senegal’s Sonatel and pan-African bank Ecobank Transnational Inc are the biggest firms listed. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by David Lewis and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
