West Africa's BRVM bourse targets five listings in 2014
February 27, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

West Africa's BRVM bourse targets five listings in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse is targeting five new listings this year including Bank of Africa-Senegal as well as Ivorian banks SIB and BIAO-CI, the Abidjan-based exchange’s Chief Executive said on Thursday.

The bourse was also negotiating with a Canadian gold miner operating in Ivory Coast and a Senegalese insurance company, Edoh Kossi Amenounve told Reuters, declining to name the two companies. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)

