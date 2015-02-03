West African bourse's turnover up on increased foreign interest

ABIDJAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse saw a jump in turnover of over 17 percent in 2014 boosted by increased participation from investors in Europe, Asia and the Americas, the stock market’s general manager said on Tuesday.

Turnover rose to 227 billion CFA francs ($396 million) from 193.50 billion CFA francs in 2013, Edo Kossi Amenounve told journalists in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan where the BRVM is headquartered.