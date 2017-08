DAKAR, March 1 (Reuters) - West Africa's BCEAO central bank projects 7 percent economic growth in 2017 in the eight-nation CFA franc currency zone, the bank said on Wednesday.

Growth in 2016 was projected at 6.9 percent, the bank said in December. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)