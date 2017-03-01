FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-West Africa CFA franc zone's economy to grow 7 pct in 2017 -cenbank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-West Africa CFA franc zone's economy to grow 7 pct in 2017 -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds interest rate and inflation)

DAKAR, March 1 (Reuters) - Economic growth in West Africa's CFA franc currency zone should rise to 7 percent this year from 6.8 percent in 2016, the central bank that sets monetary policy in the eight-nation zone said on Wednesday.

The BCEAO central bank gave the forecast following a policy meeting at which it held its benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent, the rate in force since Sept. 2013.

It projected annual inflation averaging out at 1.7 percent over the next 24 months, in line with its price stability goal.

The CFA franc zone comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.