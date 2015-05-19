FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
W. African leaders drop term limit idea after Gambia, Togo oppose
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 19, 2015 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

W. African leaders drop term limit idea after Gambia, Togo oppose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, May 19 (Reuters) - West African leaders on Tuesday rejected a proposal to impose a region-wide limit to the number of terms presidents can serve, after opposition to the idea from Togo and Gambia, Ghana’s foreign minister said.

The proposal was discussed at a regional summit in Accra. Togo and Gambia are the only members of West Africa’s ECOWAS bloc that do not limit the number of presidential terms to two.

“It was a proposal that was put on the agenda for the heads of state and governments to decide on and at the end today’s deliberations, it was not adopted.” Foreign Minister Hannah Tetteh told Reuters.

“This dissenting view (from Togo and the Gambia) became the majority view at the end of the day,” she said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and David Lewis; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Bate Felix and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.