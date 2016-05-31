FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great Plains Energy to buy Westar for $8.6 bln
May 31, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Great Plains Energy to buy Westar for $8.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Great Plains Energy Inc, the parent of regulated utility Kansas City Power & Light, said it would buy rival Westar Energy Inc for $8.6 billion in cash and stock.

Westar shareholders will receive a total of $60 per share, representing a premium of 13.4 percent to the stock’s Friday close.

The enterprise value of the deal is about $12.2 billion, including about $3.6 billion in Westar’s debt, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

