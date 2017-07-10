July 10 Utility companies Westar Energy Inc and Great Plains Energy Inc said they amended terms of their previous merger agreement to form a company with a combined equity value of about $14 billion.

Westar and Great Plains Energy said on Monday the deal would be a merger of equals with no premium, transaction debt or exchange of cash. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)