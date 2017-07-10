BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage:
July 10 Utility companies Westar Energy Inc and Great Plains Energy Inc said they amended terms of their previous merger agreement to form a company with a combined equity value of about $14 billion.
Westar and Great Plains Energy said on Monday the deal would be a merger of equals with no premium, transaction debt or exchange of cash. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $15 million if deal not completed by termination date, regulatory approvals not obtained