New Issue- Westar Energy adds $300 mln notes

May 14 (Reuters) - Westar Energy Inc on Monday added $300 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WESTAR ENERGY AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.451 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.157 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS