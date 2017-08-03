FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 2 hours ago

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Westchester County water quality

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New York has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Westchester County of failing to meet environmental standards for drinking water, leaving residents at risk of exposure to a disease-causing parasite.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains said residents do not have standing to sue because the Environmental Protection Agency has already ordered improvements to the county's water treatment system to bring it into compliance with environmental rules.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uoyUG1

