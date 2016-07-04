FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-West China Cement shares plunge after Anhui Conch scraps deal
July 4, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-West China Cement shares plunge after Anhui Conch scraps deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects day of Anhui Conch statement to Thursday, not Friday and day of previous share tumble to Tuesday, not Thursday)

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Shares in West China Cement Ltd fell as much as 35 percent on Monday after larger rival Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd scrapped a planned takeover of the Hong Kong-listed firm.

Anhui Conch said on Thursday it had scrapped an agreement to swap four of its businesses for West China Cement shares - a deal that had been valued at around HK$4.6 billion ($595 million) and which would have seen it take a majority stake in the firm. That would have also triggered a mandatory buyout clause to buy the rest of West China Cement's shares.

One reason for the scrapping of the deal was that the firms failed to get regulatory approval from Chinese authorities by a June 30 deadline, the companies said in a statement.

West China Cement shares were last down 24 percent in afternoon trade at HK$0.81 after hitting a record low of HK$0.70 earlier. Shares in West China Cement had tumbled on Tuesday ahead of the Thursday announcement by the companies. The Hong Kong bourse was closed on Friday for a holiday.

Monday's slide compared with a 1.5 percent rise in the benchmark index.

($1 = 7.7578 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
