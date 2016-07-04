FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-West China Cement shares plunge after Anhui Conch scraps deal
July 4, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-West China Cement shares plunge after Anhui Conch scraps deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Lack of regulatory approval helped lead to deal's collapse

* 24 pct share decline follows steep share slide last week (Recasts and adds analyst comment)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Shares in West China Cement Ltd skidded 24 percent on Monday after rival Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd scrapped a $595 million takeover bid, citing the failure to get regulatory approval from Chinese authorities by a June 30 deadline.

The share slide added to a decline of more than 30 percent last Tuesday that prompted West China Cement to suspend trade in its stock for the rest of the week. Its shares have lost nearly half their value or around $4 billion since last Monday's close.

"The market was keeping a close eye on the progress of the deal, and offloaded holdings as the deadline approached without any hint of getting the green light from authorities," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

"It was a stampede effect as many investors took a similar approach."

Yip added that the failure of the deal reflected how Beijing was taking a tougher approach to mergers and acquisitions.

"It's not only in the cement industry, but across different sectors. Authorities are always strict with these kind of deals, especially those related to the economy and consolidation of an industry or sector."

China's Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why the deal did not receive approval.

Anhui Conch had agreed in November to increase its stake in West China Cement from 21.2 percent to at least 51 percent, by swapping four businesses for West China Cement shares. The deal would have triggered a mandatory buyout clause to buy the rest of West China Cement's shares. ($1 = 7.7578 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
