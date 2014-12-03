FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Mortgage bank Aareal nears acquisition of peer Westimmo -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German property lender Aareal is seeing its chances of buying peer Westimmo rise after other bidders have lost interest, several sources familiar with the transaction said.

While Aareal continues to pursue the potential 300 million euro ($376 million) deal actively, main contenders like Berlin Hyp and Apollo are not, the people said, adding that one other private equity fund continues to be interested.

“Aareal is taking the lead,” one of the people said.

German “bad bank” Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) is selling Westimmo as part of its efforts to wind down assets of failed German lender WestLB and is expected to pick a buyer within weeks, they said.

Investors have been attracted to Germany’s real estate sector in recent months by the reliable income stream that property projects typically offer and by higher yields than those on German sovereign bonds. Investors are also betting on rising property prices in Europe’s largest economy.

EAA, Westimmo and the suitors declined to comment.

1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Jones, Klaus Lauer and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Maria Sheahan

