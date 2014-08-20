FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sale of German mortgage bank Westimmo enters next phase -EAA
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 20, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Sale of German mortgage bank Westimmo enters next phase -EAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German ‘bad bank’ Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA), which has been tasked with winding down assets of failed German lender WestLB, said on Wednesday it expected interested parties to make concrete offers for mortgage bank Westimmo.

EAA added that the call for bids follows a “satisfactory” outcome of potential bidders’ review of Westimmo’s books.

Sources familiar with the deal told Reuters last month that property lenders Aareal and Berlin Hyp were among those eyeing Westimmo in a deal potentially worth more than 300 million euros ($400 million).

Blackstone, KKR and Apollo have also expressed their interest in the mortgage bank, the sources said at the time.

Investors have been attracted to Germany’s real estate sector in recent months by the reliable income stream that property projects typically offer and by higher yields than those on German sovereign bonds. Investors are also betting on rising property prices in Europe’s largest economy.

1 US dollar = 0.7529 euro Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.