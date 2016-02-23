Western Digital says China's Unisplendour drops investment plan

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp said a unit of China’s Unisplendour Corp Ltd terminated a deal to take a 15 percent stake in the company after a decision by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to conduct an investigation.

Unisplendour and Unis Union had agreed to acquire the stake for $3.78 billion.

Western Digital also affirmed its commitment to buy SanDisk Corp.

CFIUS, an inter-agency panel led by the Treasury Department, assesses potential mergers to ensure they do not endanger national security. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)