Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 4 pct
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 4 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand for storage products from businesses.

The company’s net income fell to $423 million, or $1.76 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, from $495 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier as sales and marketing costs rose by about 67 percent.

Revenue rose to $3.94 billion from $3.80 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

