Western Digital Corp won a temporary
U.S. court order on Tuesday saying that Toshiba Corp
must allow Western Digital's employees to access databases and
chip samples as part of a joint venture with Toshiba between the
two around flash memory chip plants in Japan.
Toshiba is scrambling to sell its flash memory business and
Western Digital is among the bidders.
In a sign of high tensions around the deal, Toshiba
threatened to lock Western Digital out of shared databases and
quit sending chip samples.
Western Digital sued Toshiba in San Francisco County
Superior Court saying that its joint venture with Toshiba means
Toshiba must get its consent for a sale. It asked the court for
two separate orders: An injunction to stop the sale, and a
temporary restraining order forcing Toshiba to give its workers
access to shared databases.
A judge granted the temporary order for access to the shared
databases Tuesday and set a further hearing on July 28.
"We welcome the decision of the court, which we believe
validates our position," Western Digital said in a statement.
Toshiba did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
A hearing on the injunction to stop the sale is set for
Friday.