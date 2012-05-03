FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Refining plans El Paso turnarounds in 2013/14
May 3, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Western Refining plans El Paso turnarounds in 2013/14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Western Refining plans turnarounds on the northern and southern plants of its 122,000 barrels-per-day El Paso, Texas refinery, respectively in 2013 and 2014, company officials said on Thursday.

The turnaround at the southern plant in 2014 will increase crude distillation capacity by 20-25,000 bpd, they said.

The company hopes to make begin construction of a truck-based gathering facility and pipeline facility in 2013 that would link the Delaware Basin shale oil field near Midland, Texas, to the company’s refinery in El Paso.

The pipeline is expected to transport around 40,000 bpd of shale oil to the refinery.

