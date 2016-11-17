FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

Tesoro to buy Western Refining for about $4.1 bln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Corp said it would buy Western Refining Inc for $4.1 billion to add refineries in Texas, New Mexico and Minnesota.

Tesoro said Western Refining shareholders will get 0.4350 Tesoro shares for each Western Refining share they own, or $37.30 in cash.

The offer represents a 22.3 percent premium to Western's Wednesday close. (reut.rs/2fYuQql)

Tesoro has refineries in California, Washington, Alaska, Utah and North Dakota. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
