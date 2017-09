Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Western Refining Inc’s quarterly profit fell 18 percent as higher margins failed to offset lower sales.

Net income attributable to Western Refining fell to $153.3 million, or $1.61 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $186.7 million, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 37 percent to $2.57 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)