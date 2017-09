May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower crude costs.

Net profit attributable to company rose to $106 million, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $85.5 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

The El Paso, Texas-based company’s revenue fell nearly 38 percent to $2.32 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)