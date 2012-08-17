Western Asset boosts Asia fixed income with four hires

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Western Asset Management, a unit of Legg Mason, has hired four new people for its Singapore-based Asian fixed income investment team, more than doubling the size of the team to seven as interest in the region’s debt markets grow.

The new hires include Desmond Soon, who joined as portfolio manager from ST Asset Management.

“Expectations are for further hires this year based on market demand and asset growth,” Chia-Liang Lian, Western Asset’s head of investment management for Asia ex-Japan, said in a statement on Friday.

Western Asset said its Asia ex-Japan assets being managed in the region stood $3.8 billion as at end-June, an increase of 17 percent since December 2011.

The firm, which focuses on fixed income, has $445.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30. Western Asset sourced around $11.2 billion of its global AUM from Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Australia, up 14 percent from the end of 2011. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)