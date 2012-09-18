FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Meijin bids $457 mln for Australian miner Western Desert
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

China's Meijin bids $457 mln for Australian miner Western Desert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China’s Meijin Energy Group has bid A$435 million ($457 million) to acquire Australian diversified miner Western Desert Resources Ltd, Western Desert said on Tuesday.

The offer of A$1.08 per share is a 26 percent premium to Western Desert’s last closing price. Western Desert said the offer value includes the rights for option holders to exercise their options and participate in the offer.

Meijin’s interests span coal mining, coke production and steel making. It is developing a 4.2 billion tonne coal project in Galilee basin in Queensland state. Western Desert’s portfolio includes iron ore, gold, base metals and uranium, it said. ($1 = 0.9521 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.