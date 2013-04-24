Western Digital's revenue beats on higher hard disk drive shipments

April 24 (Reuters) - Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand from enterprise customers.

Net income for the company, which along with Seagate Technology Plc dominates the hard disk drive market, fell to $391 million, or $1.60 per share, from $483 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $3.76 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hard disk drive shipment rose 36 percent to 60.2 million units.