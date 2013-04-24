FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Digital's revenue beats on higher hard disk drive shipments
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

Western Digital's revenue beats on higher hard disk drive shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand from enterprise customers.

Net income for the company, which along with Seagate Technology Plc dominates the hard disk drive market, fell to $391 million, or $1.60 per share, from $483 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $3.76 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hard disk drive shipment rose 36 percent to 60.2 million units.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.