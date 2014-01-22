FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Digital profit rises 28 pct
January 22, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Western Digital profit rises 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp, the world’s No. 1 hard-disk drive maker, reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by sales of higher-margin data storage products to enterprise customers and gaming console makers.

Net income rose to $430 million, or $1.77 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 27 from $335 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.19 per share beating analysts’ expectations of $2.08 per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.97 billion. Analysts’ on average were expecting revenue of $3.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

