Western Digital profit rises 28 pct

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp, the world’s No. 1 hard-disk drive maker, reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by sales of higher-margin data storage products to enterprise customers and gaming console makers.

Net income rose to $430 million, or $1.77 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 27 from $335 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.19 per share beating analysts’ expectations of $2.08 per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.97 billion. Analysts’ on average were expecting revenue of $3.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.