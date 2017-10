April 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp’s third-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher sales.

Third quarter profit rose to $483 million or $1.96 per share from $146 million or 62 cents a share last year.

Excluding items, it earned $2.52 a share.

Revenue increased to $3.04 billion from $2.25 billion last year.

Western Digital Shares closed at $44.10 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.