UPDATE 2-Western Digital Q3 beats, but sees prices falling

* Q3 rev $3.04 bln vs est $2.46 bln

* Q3 adj EPS $2.52 vs est $1.59

* Shipped 44.2 mln HDDs in Q3

* Sees Q4 adj EPS 2.35-$2.55 vs est $2.34

* Sees Q4 rev $4.2-$4.4 vs est $4.18 bln

April 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp posted strong third-quarter results, helped by higher hard-drive prices and a faster-than-expected revamp in its production capacity, but expects prices to fall in the current quarter.

The company’s shares were down 9 percent in aftermarket trade.

The hard disk drive maker said it expects average selling prices to come down considerably in the current quarter due to normalization of supply of HDDs that were disrupted after the Thailand floods.

Last year, Thailand, which accounts for over half of the world’s hard disk drive (HDD) production, saw its worst flooding in decades that threw industrial production off track as factories and estates remained inundated.

In the aftermath of the floods, HDD prices shot up due to a severe shortage.

Western Digital’s outlook comes a week after rival Seagate Technology Plc also guided lower June-quarter margins.

Western Digital said it expects adjusted earnings of between $2.35 and $2.55 in the current quarter, above analysts’ estimate of $2.34 per share.

It expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $4.2 and $4.4 billion, higher than the $4.18 billion analysts were expecting.

Third-quarter profit rose to $483 million or $1.96 per share from $146 million or 62 cents per share last year.

Excluding items, it earned $2.52 a share, topping the $ 1.59 expected by analysts.

Revenue increased to $3.04 billion from $2.25 billion last year. Analysts were looking for $2.46 billion in sales for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, Western Digital shipped 44.2 million drives in the quarter, well above the 31-33 million it had guided earlier. In the second quarter the company shipped 25 million hard disk drives.

Western Digital Shares closed at $44.10 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down 9 percent after market, reversing early gains.