Canada's Western Potash woos China, India investors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 7 (Reuters) - Western Potash Corp hopes to find a partner from China or India by year’s end to pay for its proposed 2.8-million tonne Canadian potash mine, but preferably not through an outright takeover, the junior miner’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Western is one of a handful of remaining junior potash companies in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where the field is crowded with mining majors keen on cashing in on the crop nutrient’s bullish outlook.