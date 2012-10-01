FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Potash to raise $15 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 11:47 PM / in 5 years

Western Potash to raise $15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped mining company Western Potash Corp said it will raise $15 million in a non-brokered private placement.

The company, which said last month it was looking for fresh capital to help build a potash mine in Western Canada, is in talks with India’s Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd for a joint venture.

The Vancouver-based company plans to sell 31.2 million shares at 48 cents per share to raise the amount, it said in a statement.

Western Potash is hoping to strike a deal with an investor to buy a stake or take over the company by the end of 2012.

Shares of the company closed at 46.5 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.