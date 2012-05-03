FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Western Refining posts higher 1st-qtr adj profit
May 3, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Western Refining posts higher 1st-qtr adj profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc posted a higher first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by higher margins and throughput at its largest refinery.

The El Paso, Texas-based company said throughput, or total crude processed, at the El Paso refinery rose by a about fourth to 120,394 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter.

For the first-quarter it posted a loss of $53.5 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with a profit of $12.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Western Refining earned 81 cents per share.

Sales rose by a fourth to $2.34 billion.

For the first quarter, total refinery throughput at the company increased rose 19 percent to 144,831 bpd.

Western Refining shares closed at $18.91 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

