Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc reported a 37 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as high crude costs weighed on refining margins.

Net profit fell to $149.3 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, from $238.5 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell nearly 2 percent to $2.43 billion.