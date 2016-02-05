4th Circuit rejects arbitration for tribal payday loans

Feb 4 -

Borrowers suing a debt collector working for online tribal lender Western Sky Financial can proceed with their proposed class action, a federal appeals court ruled, reversing a lower court’s decision that the dispute must be arbitrated.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit sought damages from Delbert Services Corp, a Las Vegas-based company that collected overdue loans issued by Western Sky and a related company, CashCall Inc. The lawsuit said Western Sky was trying to evade liability with dubious assertions of sovereign immunity based on its claimed affiliation with an American Indian tribe.

