Western Union profit falls 47 pct
February 12, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Western Union profit falls 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Western Union Co, the world’s largest money transfer company, reported a 47 percent decrease in net income, hurt by lower transaction fees in its consumer-to-consumer business.

Net income fell to $237.9 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $452.3 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items the company earned 42 cents per share.

Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $1.42 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

