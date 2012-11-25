BRIEF-Western Wind Energy responds to Brookfield offer

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Western Wind Energy Corp : * In the process of considering and evaluating the announcement by
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP * Shareholders are urged to take no action until Western Wind has issued
further communication with respect to the announcement and the Brookfield
offer * CEO Jeff Ciachurski says Brookfield offer is too low, is committed to
obtaining a better price for shareholders than presently offered by
Brookfield * CEO Jeff Ciachurski says the Brookfield offer is disruptive to a thorough
sales process * No guarantee that any of the initial expressions of interest will result
in a formal offer or a binding agreement being entered into at this time