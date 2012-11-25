FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Western Wind Energy responds to Brookfield offer
November 25, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Western Wind Energy responds to Brookfield offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Western Wind Energy Corp : * In the process of considering and evaluating the announcement by

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP * Shareholders are urged to take no action until Western Wind has issued

further communication with respect to the announcement and the Brookfield

offer * CEO Jeff Ciachurski says Brookfield offer is too low, is committed to

obtaining a better price for shareholders than presently offered by

Brookfield * CEO Jeff Ciachurski says the Brookfield offer is disruptive to a thorough

sales process * No guarantee that any of the initial expressions of interest will result

in a formal offer or a binding agreement being entered into at this time

