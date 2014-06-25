Australia's Scentre debuts at A$3.21 after Westfield restructuring

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Shares in shopping centre giant Westfield Group’s new Australia and New Zealand company, Scentre Group Ltd, fell and those of its new U.S. and European arm Westfield Corp rose when the newly restructured firm relisted on Wednesday.

Shares in Scentre debuted at A$3.21 ($3.02) then quickly fell to A$3.15, while shares in Westfield Corp first traded at A$6.70 then rose to A$6.725 by 1213 GMT. ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)