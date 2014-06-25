FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Scentre debuts at A$3.21 after Westfield restructuring
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Scentre debuts at A$3.21 after Westfield restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Shares in shopping centre giant Westfield Group’s new Australia and New Zealand company, Scentre Group Ltd, fell and those of its new U.S. and European arm Westfield Corp rose when the newly restructured firm relisted on Wednesday.

Shares in Scentre debuted at A$3.21 ($3.02) then quickly fell to A$3.15, while shares in Westfield Corp first traded at A$6.70 then rose to A$6.725 by 1213 GMT. ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.