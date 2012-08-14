Westfield Group posts higher FFO for 1H 2012

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian mall operator Westfield Group on Wednesday reported a higher FFO (funds from operations) for the first half of the year, beating analysts’ estimates.

Westfield, the world’s second-largest listed retail trust by market value, logged A$751.2 million in FFO for the six months to June, compared with an average estimate of A$734.16 million by five analysts. It also compared with A$733 million for the same period a year ago.

Westfield maintained it current outlook guidance. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by John Mair)