UPDATE 1-Westfield Group beats forecasts, keeps outlook

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian mall operator Westfield Group on Wednesday reported an improved first-half result thanks to a solid performance in Australia and the United States and maintained its full-year outlook.

Westfield, the world’s second-largest listed retail trust by market value, posted A$751.2 million in FFO (funds from operations) for the six months to June, beating an average estimate of A$734 million by five analysts and up on A$733 million for the same period a year ago.

Looking ahead, Westfield reiterated its FFO forecast for 2012 at 65 cents per security and its distribution forecast at 49.5 cents apiece.

Despite the current tough retail environment, Westfield said net property income for malls in the Australia, New Zealand and U.S. rose up in the first half.

The group has been reshuffling its portfolio to free up capital and seek higher returns. This year, it formed a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and sold its stake in a portfolio of 12 U.S. malls to the Canadian pension fund for about $1.85 billion.

“The implementation of the plan has provided the group with approximately A$10 billion of capital for redeployment into higher return opportunities,” Westfield said in a statement.

At home, Westfield said this week it was in talks with AMP about a possible split of a portfolio of shopping centres they jointly own and manage. Local newspaper, the Australian, reported that the two parties have agreed to divvy up the portfolio worth about $6 billion. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)