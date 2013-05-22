FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westfield in talks to sell 7 U.S. malls to Starwood - source
May 22, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Westfield in talks to sell 7 U.S. malls to Starwood - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westfield Group is in talks to sell seven U.S. shopping malls to private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group for more than $1 billion, a source said on Wednesday.

The discussions between Westfield, the world’s second-largest shopping mall owner, and Starwood are at an early stage, said the source, who had knowledge of the discussions but who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

The talks come a year after Starwood acquired a 90 percent stake in seven U.S. malls and bought another from Westfield for a total of $1.15 billion.

A deal would build on recent acquisition activity in the U.S. retail property sector.

Last week, DDR Corp, owner of shopping centres where big-box retailers are located, agreed to buy from Blackstone Group LP the portion of 30 centres it does not already own for $1.46 billion.

Sydney-based Westfield, which owns stakes in around 100 malls worldwide, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

